Snow, cold, repeat: A wicked week of weather for parts of Quebec

Quebecers are in a race against Mother Nature this week.



As residents dig out from Monday’s first snow storm of the season, temperatures will be plummeting and another round of snow is on the way.

Monday’s storm dropped 15 to 30 centimetres of snow across Southwestern Quebec and now temperatures are set to drop. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for some as wind chills near -40 degrees Celsius are expected Tuesday night.





Montreal will see its temperature dropped to -23C Tuesday night but it will feel more like -30C with the wind.







And another round of snow is on the way for Wednesday. A disturbance approaching from the Great Lakes is expected to bring five to 10 cm of snow into Montreal starting around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.





Areas north of the city could see 10 to 15 cm.







Behind Wednesday’s system, temperatures are expected to drop even more. Montreal could experience its coldest temperature readings of the season Thursday night and Friday night as overnight lows are expected to drop into the -30s.





NORMAL HIGH: -6 C

NORMAL LOW: -15 C

Below average temperatures are expected to continue through the end of the month.