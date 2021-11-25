Snow is on the way to Quebec; expect tricky travel on Friday

Montrealers should brace for the first measurable snowfall of the season on Friday as a low pressure system moves up from the United States.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Quebec, warning motorists to be ready for a challenging commute.

Areas north of Montreal are also under freezing rain warnings.

The low pressure system is expected to bring about two mm of freezing rain to areas like Laval, Lachute, Saint-Eustache, Saint-Jérôme and Lanaudière Thursday night into Friday morning.

Roads, sidewalks and parking lots are expected to become icy and slippery.

Montreal could also see mixed precipitation Thursday evening as the wet weather begins.

It is expected to change to light rain in Montreal Friday morning before a changeover to snow by midday.

Snow is expected to continue in the city Friday night.

Montrealers could see between five and 10 cm of accumulation and the timing could make things challenging.

Friday afternoon rush hour traffic is traditionally the busiest of the week and some motorists could be navigating it without winter tires as the deadline to get them installed is Dec. 1.

Parts of the Eastern Townships could see upwards of 15cm of snow.