Snow, rain and freezing rain moving in to Southern Quebec for the weekend

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread special weather statements for a messy mix of weather this weekend and they are asking motorists to consider modifying non-essential travel plans.







A large Texas low is moving into Southern Quebec and it is expected to bring a mix of snow, rain and freezing rain Saturday through Sunday.



Montreal could see precipitation start in the form of snow on Saturday but as temperatures quickly rise, we could see pockets of freezing rain develop Saturday evening.



The mixed bag of precipitation is expected to change to straight rain later Saturday night as temperatures climb above the freezing mark. Montreal is only expecting to see a light dusting of snow on Saturday before the changeover to freezing rain and rain.





Areas north of the Saint-Lawrence River are bracing for potentially heavy snow. Parts of the Laurentians could see about 10 cm, while areas around Quebec City could see upwards of 15 cm.







The front will move out and give way to dry conditions for Monday but temperatures will plummet. Montreal will see its coldest air of the season move in next week. Wednesday's daytime high is expected to stay in the minus double digits and will be colder than the normal low for this time in December.



