Snow, rain, wind... Quebec forecast for Monday is stormy

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning Monday morning for the Gaspe coast, which runs along the St. Lawrence River, between Matane and the region northwest of Gaspe.

The meteorological agency specified that rain falling at the beginning of the day will change to snow, which will be heavy in the afternoon.

A total of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected. Strong to violent winds from the westerly sector will also cause blowing snow as gusts could reach 80 kilometres per hour. Visibility will be reduced to zero in blowing and heavy snow.

The combination of heavy snow and strong winds could also break tree branches and affect power lines.

Conditions will improve overnight Tuesday.

Weather conditions will also be difficult on the Lower North Shore. In Blanc-Sablon, around 50 millimetres of rain is expected for Monday alone, with winds blowing up to 110 kilometres per hour from the south.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2020.