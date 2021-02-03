Snow removal operation to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday

If the laws of gravity dictate that what goes up must come down, the laws of snow removal say that what comes down, must get plowed.

After Montreal was hit by over 17 centimetres of snow in the first few days of February, a snow removal operation will begin on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

The scheduling for individual streets can be found on the Info-Neige app.

Environment Canada forecasts more snow on Friday, with some flurries in the following days.

While Montrealers like to complain about the pace of snow removal operations, the city has become a source of wonder to people outside the city. On Tuesday, former NBA player Rex Chapman tweeted a video of a pair of snow removal vehicles to his 1.1 million followers with the caption “Snow removal in Montreal is art.”

Snow removal in Montreal is art... pic.twitter.com/QKWq2qSFQn