Snow storm to blanket Montreal and surrounding area on Tuesday

Laval and the Montreal area can expect some heavy snowfall in the coming days.

Environment Canada has issued a major snowstorm alert for southern and central Quebec to begin on Tuesday.

The Montreal area, Longueuil, Laval, and Chateauguay are in the storm’s path, which is expected to deliver 10-20 centimetres of snowfall.

The storm is forecast to begin during the day on Tuesday and continue into the evening, with snowfall spilling over into Wednesday.

Temperatures will sit around -2, with strong gusts of wind causing a windchill of -17 on Tuesday morning and -11 in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to warm up and sit around zero.

The storm is developing out of a low pressure system traveling north towards Quebec from the U.S. eastern seaboard, the path and intensity of the storm may change depending on the track of the system.

The Montreal area will see moderate temperatures through the week, fluctuating around zero in the days following the storm.