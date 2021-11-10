Snow way! Flurries possible in Montreal this weekend as warm weather streak ends

After a five-day stretch of above-average November temperatures across southern Quebec, including double-digit warmth for Montreal, a big pattern change is expected.

A large low, sweeping across western Canada, will be headed for Quebec on the weekend. The low is bringing the season's first snow storm to parts of the Prairies and northwestern Ontario.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a number of watches and warnings, including winter storm warnings for up to 50 cm of snow.

That low will be tracking eastward into southern Quebec by Friday. Areas further south, like Montreal, will see periods of heavy rain on Friday.

As the system tracks further east on Friday night, parts of Quebec, including the Gaspé, could see their first heavy snowfall of the season, with 10 to 20 cm possible.

Colder air will gradually move into southern Quebec by the end of the weekend and into early next week, which means Montreal could see its first flurries of the season Sunday into Monday.

The deadline to get those winter tires on is Dec. 1st.