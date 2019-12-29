Snow, wind and freezing rain are on the way to Montreal

A big dump of snow is heading to the area this week after a mild weekend for Montrealers and residents of the surrounding area.

.@ECCCWeatherQC has just announced snowfall warnings for Montreal and other surrounding areas. We could see 15-20cm of snow between this time tomorrow into Tuesday. Possibly more snow to come on Wednesday as well. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/GTKgVyTGns

Environment Canada issued a warning for a mix of ice pellets and 15 to 20 cm. of snow coming Monday with the possibility of freezing rain and strong easterly winds.

With 15cm of forecast snow, tomorrow could be #Montréal's snowiest Dec 30th since 1942. pic.twitter.com/I3GdtGwFO7

The islands of Montreal and Laval in addition to the South Shore are included in the warning, and commuters are advised to consider leaving early for work or delaying non-essential travel.

There is a possibility of snow continuing Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.