Snowblowers sold at Canadian Tire recalled over electric shock hazard


Health Canada is recalling 22-inch models of the Yardworks 15-Amp Electric Corded Snowblower sold between March 2019 and December 2021, saying the power cord may become brittle and break when the temperature falls below -20 C. (Health Canada)

Health Canada has issued a recall affecting 25,400 snowblowers sold at Canadian Tire stores, warning they pose an electric shock hazard.

The recall affects 22-inch models of the Yardworks 15-Amp Electric Corded Snowblower sold between March 2019 and December 2021. Health Canada says the power cord may become brittle and break when the temperature falls below -20 C.

Some batches of the snowblower had already been recalled in March 2022. On Tuesday, Health Canada expanded the list of batches affected under the recall.

As of Feb. 10, Health Canada says there have been "11 reports of incidents relating to the power cord becoming brittle and breaking," but no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the affected products and bring them back to a Canadian Tire store for a full refund.

