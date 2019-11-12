Snowfall causing an 'especially challenging' drive for Montrealers; some flights delayed

MONTREAL – The snowfall and cold temperatures are making for treacherous driving conditions Tuesday, with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) urging people to be careful.

Multiple flights heading in and out of Montreal's Trudeau airport have been delayed or cancelled. Check your departures here and your arrivals here before heading to the airport.

nvironment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Greater Montreal region.

“Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected. The morning commute is expected to be especially challenging due to quickly accumulating snow on roads," the weather agency stated.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

[Winter is here!] 🚌⚠️❄️ Montreal currently has its first major snowfall! Remember to plan your trip by consulting the geolocation of your bus on the map before leaving this morning 👌 For more information and advices ⏩ https://t.co/6ZebU4VgQa pic.twitter.com/YTzD5h0o1s — STM (@stminfo) November 12, 2019

After some Montrealers scrambled to change their winter tires Monday, Mayor Valérie Plante suggests anyone who has yet to book their appointments should stay off the road during the storm or take public transit.

“I know it’s not easy to ask, but ultimately for people’s security, take the bus, take the Metro,” she said.

The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) warns on its website that failing to drive carefully in a snow storm could result in a $60 fine and two demerit points.

“In winter, drivers must adapt their driving to weather and road conditions. Under the Highway Safety Code, drivers must slow down when visibility is reduced as a result of darkness, fog, rain or other precipitation, or when the roadway is slippery or not completely cleared,” the agency cautioned.

Check the road conditions on the SAAQ website before going outside.

Additionally, drivers can be fined $100 to $200 for failing to clear snow from a windshield. The agency refers to the practice as “driving a ‘mobile igloo.’”

Drivers should also be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning. If a car’s exhaust pipe is buried in the snow, harmful gases could build up inside the vehicle’s cabin.

“Carbon monoxide is an insidious gas, as it is odourless. It spreads through the passenger compartment of a vehicle without being noticed,” the SAAQ wrote.

"That’s why it’s important to always clear the snow off of your vehicle before getting in. That way, you can ensure that the exhaust pipe is clear and that the air circulating inside the vehicle is clean."

Story by Matthew Lapierre (CTV Montreal)