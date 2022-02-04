Snowfall warning forces Eastern Townships School Board to close

The Eastern Townships School Board has closed all of its schools, centres and daycares due to a snowfall warning in the area.

Between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow are expected to fall in parts of southern Quebec Friday, according to Environment Canada.

"Moderate northeasterly winds are accompanying the snow, which is producing local blowing snow," the agency notes. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow."

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.