iHeartRadio
-13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Snowfall warning forces Eastern Townships School Board to close

A man walks past snow-covered cars during a winter snowstorm on Monday, January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Eastern Townships School Board has closed all of its schools, centres and daycares due to a snowfall warning in the area.

Between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow are expected to fall in parts of southern Quebec Friday, according to Environment Canada.

"Moderate northeasterly winds are accompanying the snow, which is producing local blowing snow," the agency notes. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow."

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error