Snowing in Montreal, flooding in Quebec City as winter weather continues

A pedestrian walks past Notre Dame Basilica during a snowstorm, Friday, February 7, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montrealers can expect around 5 centimetres of snow today and a storm surge warning is in effect for Quebec City.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said Fisheries and Oceans Canada issued a coastal flood warning in the Quebec region Sunday with higher than normal water levels expected near the coast in the afternoon and evening.

"A low-pressure system from the U.S. Eastern Seabord will cause moderate northeast winds over the regions below. The combination of these winds and the current period of high tidal ranges could produce minor overwash along the coast," the warning reads.

The area with red stripes through it is where an active storm surge warning is in effect in Quebec City. SOURCE: ECCC

In Montreal, snow began falling Sunday morning and temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the entire week.

