Snowmobiler dies after colliding with trees in Monteregie

MONTREAL -- A snowmobiler is dead after colliding with trees in St-Alexis-des-Monts, in Monteregie.

The accident happened at around 10:15 a.m., according to Quebec provincial police.

The 62-year-old snowmobiler was riding on trail 350 near Domaine Lacombe when he went off the trail and hit the trees.

Police said he was taken to hospital by first responders, where his death was confirmed.

The man was accompanied by another snowmobiler who was driving in front of him.  

