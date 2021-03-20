Snowmobiler dies after hitting tree in eastern Quebec

A snowmobiler died after hitting a tree in Sainte-Irene, in the Lower St. Lawrence region about an hour-and-a-half northeast of Quebec City late Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Lac Gauthier Rd.

"The snowmobiler in his 50s apparently made a false manoeuvre before hitting a tree," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville.

According to information gathered by the SQ, the man was alone on his snowmobile at the time of the accident, but was part of a group of seven snowmobilers.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation has been launched to try to understand the circumstances of the accident.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2021.