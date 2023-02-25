Snowmobiler dies following collision in Beauce-Centre, Que.

A snowmobiler died after a collision with another snowmobile in Tring-Jonction, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec, Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on a trail on the Gédéon-Lessard road about 80 kilometres south of Lévis. A group of three snowmobilers were following each other when one of them collided with the snowmobile in front of him, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said.

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead later that evening. The other snowmobiler involved in the collision was not injured, the SQ said.

A police officer specializing in collision investigations was called to the scene to understand the causes and circumstances of the accident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 25, 2023.