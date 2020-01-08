iHeartRadio
Snowmobiler in critical condition after crash in the Montérégie

image.jpg

A snowmobile driver is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday night.

According to Roussillon police, it happened at 11 p.m. on a trail in Saint-Philippe, in Montreal’s Montérégie region.

The driver was ejected from his seat after a collision with another snowmobiler in a field near Rang Saint-André.

Snowmobile driver in critical condition after crash in Saint-Philippe, The collision took place in a field near Saint-André road around 11p.m. Tuesday. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/HXfIkkFDGQ

— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) January 8, 2020

He suffered injuries to his head and was transported to hospital.

The other snowmobile driver suffered minor injuries.

