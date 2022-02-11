iHeartRadio
Snowmobiler killed after hitting bridge structure head-on

A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 27-year-old snowmobiler died Friday afternoon after hitting a bridge structure in Pierreville, in the Centre-du-Québec region.

According to information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the man was riding on the main street eastbound, towards the Chenal-Tardif range, when he hit the bridge structure that crosses the Saint-François River.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A patroller trained in collision investigation was called to the scene and the investigation continues.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Feb. 11, 2022. 

