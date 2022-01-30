iHeartRadio
Snowmobiler killed in crash in Trois-Rives, Que.

(Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash)

A snowmobiler was killed in an accident on Saturday evening in the small municipality of Trois-Rives, located between Shawinigan and La Tuque in the Mauricie region, an hour north of Trois-Rivieres.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers out of the MRC of Mékinac were notified of the crash around 9:30 p.m. by two or three people who were with the victim during a night ride near the Bêtes Puantes River.

The SQ say that for an undetermined reason, the man, who was alone on his sled, swerved before hitting a tree and falling into a ravine.

"He was ejected and fell into a ravine several metres below. He was unconscious when emergency services arrived, but he was pronounced dead during the night at the Shawinigan hospital," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

The victim is a man in his 30s. His identity was not immediately released.

A collision investigator went to the scene on Sunday to try to understand what caused the driver to lose control of his sled, Bilodeau said.

The SQ investigation continues.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 30, 2022. 

