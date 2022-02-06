Snowmobiler reported missing in Quebec's Gaspe, found dead

A snowmobiler who was reported missing in Paspébiac in Quebec's Gaspe region, has been found dead.

The snowmobiler was missing since Friday afternoon.

"The man left by snowmobile and had not been seen by his family and following the report, searches were undertaken, including with snowmobile patrollers from the Sûreté du Québec," explained SQ spokesperson Sergeant Stéphane Tremblay.

Another snowmobiler discovered the unfortunate scene off a trail where the victim had obviously had an accident.

"Around 9 p.m. Saturday night, the 35-year-old snowmobiler was found unconscious by another rider in the Hope sector, but off a federal trail," said Tremblay. "According to preliminary information, he swerved on his snowmobile and hit a tree."

The victim was evacuated with a sled by firefighters who were called to the scene.

The victim was transported to the local clinic where he was pronounced dead. The victim is a resident of Paspébiac.

An SQ officer specialized in collision investigation went to the scene to analyze the causes and circumstances that led to the fatal snowmobile crash.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 6, 2022.