Snowmobiler struck and killed while crossing Quebec's Highway 155

A snowmobile ride off the marked trails took a tragic turn Saturday night in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec.

A group of three snowmobilers were riding along Highway 155 in the small municipality of Lac-Bouchette when one of them was hit by a pickup truck pulling a trailer shortly after 9:15 p.m.

According to the first information, the three snowmobilers were riding together and wanted to cross the road. The first two made the manoeuvre, but, unfortunately, the third snowmobiler who was following behind was caught by a vehicle travelling northbound,'' said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Marythé Bolduc. "The death of the man in his fifties was unfortunately noted at the scene."

The identity of the victim was not immediately disclosed.

As for the driver of the pickup, he was not injured.

Police are not considering the accident criminal, but an SQ investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances.

"A patroller specialized in collision investigation went to the scene last night to determine the causes and circumstances," said Bolduc.

The investigation continues.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 3, 2022.