Snowmobiler suffers serious injuries in St-Ferreol-les-Neiges

A snowmobiler is fighting for their life after an accident in the eastern Quebec town of St-Ferreol-les-Neiges.

Police were called at around 1:30 p.m. to provide assistance to ambulance services in the rescue of a man in the Lac-St-Hilaire sector, said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Anik Lamirande.

“The individual was found under his snowmobile in an off-limits area and suffered serious injuries which leave us fearing for his life,” she said.

Emergency services brought the victim to hospital.

Police did not give the victim's age or specify whether he was part of a group of snowmobilers.  

