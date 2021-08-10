'So grateful': Montreal shelter packs free back-to-school bags for parents and students in need

Under summer skies, beach days stretch on forever. Long nights are punctuated with giggles at friends’ parents’ houses, and afternoons are packed full with video games and outdoor sports.

For kids on summer vacation, August brings some of the most precious days – as the calendar marches on towards September.

But while her two children counted the final weeks of vacation, Adelia Zuke says she couldn’t help but feel nervous about back-to-school, and the long list of expenses that comes with it.

“‘Ah, I need new bags, I need stuff’,” she recounted telling herself. “It was very stressful.”

Some of those worries were alleviated Tuesday, when she stepped into the Welcome Hall Mission’s large, air-conditioned building in Montreal’s Southwest borough.

Tuesday marked the Mission’s 19th annual Rentrée La Tête Haute event, where more than a thousand school bags were prepared to be given out for free to parents in need.

On the Island of Montreal, one in five people struggles to afford essential items such as shelter, food, and clothing, according to data from Centraide.

While the bags help parents save, Welcome Hall Mission CEO Sam Watts says they also allow their children to start the school year on the right foot.

“We want to equip them in a way that allows them to go back into school with the same head start as their friends and colleagues,” said Watts.

Welcome Hall Mission volunteer Pierre Blais looks through one of hundreds of backpacks prepared for children in need on Aug. 10, 2021 ahead of the upcoming school year in Montreal. (Luca Caruso-Moro, CTV News)

Volunteers worked for weeks to pack all the bags, which filled several bins on display Tuesday, each one labelled by grade.

“So, a bag that’s for a Grade 1 student will be different than a bag for a Grade 6 student, for example,” said Watts.

“We actually have 1,300 children registered to come pick up a bag,” said volunteer Pierre Blais. “It’s no small operation.”

“Coloured pencils, coloured markers,” said Blais, talking as he emptied out a black bag curated for students in Grades 3 and 4.

“File folders … for their homework,” he said, fanning out a rainbow of card folders.

Zuke picked up two bags.

“I’m so grateful for this,” she said.