iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Soaring food, gas prices creating difficulties for Breakfast Club of Canada

image.jpg

The Breakfast Club of Canada is worried it may have a hard time maintaining its existing school programs this year due to increased operating costs related to the pandemic, as well as rising food prices and other expenses.

Breakfast Club of Canada President and CEO Tommy Kulczyk says expenses for food, equipment and transportation are rising at a higher rate than revenues, and a shortfall of several million dollars is looming.

He says the club will not be able to support new breakfast programs in schools this year, even though demand is growing.

To keep current programs going, the Breakfast Club of Canada is launching a back-to-school fundraising campaign.

The club and its partners currently aid more than 580,000 children daily as part of 3,500 school nutrition programs across Canada.

There is currently a wait list of several hundred schools hoping for a school nutrition program.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 23, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*