iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Social housing construction could stimulate Quebec economy: advocates

image.jpg

One of Montreal's leading housing advocacy groups is urging the Francois Legault administration to take action as the government prepares to give an economic update.

The Popular Action Front in Urban Reorganization (FRAPRU) is planning to put up posters in several major Quebec cities in the coming days. Some were already up in Montreal on Sunday.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec government had previously promised to deliver 15,000 social housing units promised by previous administrations, but has not yet done so. According to FRAPRU, only 2,400 units have been built so far.

FRAPRU spokesperson Veronique Laflamme called on Housing Minister Andree Laforest to promise to make up the 13,000 unit difference in the economic update. Laflamme said construction of the units would also help stimulate the economy.

“Social housing can very well fit into this recovery and not only can it be, but it should be part of it,” she said. “This is what the Legault government says it wants.”

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error