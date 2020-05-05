Softball players lose court challenge over popular Plateau softball field

A group of Montreal softball players has lost its court fight against the city of Montreal to force it to review its plans that saw their longtime softball field destroyed.

In the summer of 2018, the city of Montreal demolished the northern softball field at Jeanne Mance Park in the Plateau Mont-Royal, citing safety concerns.

A lawyer for the softball players disputed the claims and also alleged the city didn't go through the proper channels.They applied for a judicial review to have the court examine the city's decision.

In a 22 page ruling, the judge decided that the city had discretionary powers in this case and it was not up to the courts to intervene.

"We did know that it would be a bit of an uphill battle. I don't think tribunals interfere in government decisions lightly - they don't take that lightly," said Marisa Berry Mendez, spokesperson for Save the North Field Campaign in an interview with CJAD 800.

The master plan for the whole park is still on hold so Mendez said they hope to convince the city to put the ball field back.

"We're not giving up," said Mendez.

