Soil contamination: Kanesatake company ordered to stop backfilling work

Quebec's environment ministry has ordered a company in Kanesatake, in the Lower Laurentians, to stop backfilling and depositing residual materials and contaminated soil on its land.

Distribution Top Layer, located on Rang Sainte-Philomène, carried out illegal backfilling work on the shoreline of Lac des Deux Montagnes and the Ottawa River.

"In addition, the presence of residual materials (concrete, bricks, asphalt, metal rods, etc.) was noted on this site on several occasions. Lastly, the ministry noted the presence of contaminated soil deposits at concentrations higher than those of the original soils," the ministry of the environment said in a press release on Friday.

The company had already received various warnings. Despite this, it did not comply with the Environment Quality Act (EQA).

The ministry first visited the company's site in October 2020, when several shortcomings were noted. A first notice of non-compliance was given to Distribution Top Layer in December 2020 and a second in April 2021.

"Numerous exchanges have taken place between the company's owner and the ministry in an attempt to regularize the situation, but to no avail," read the press release.

Last May, the company received a notice before this order, forcing it to stop work.

This is not the first time that Kanesatake has dealt with a site that pollutes the environment.

G&R Recyclage's illegal landfill near Oka has made headlines on several occasions for contaminated water leaking or allegedly being used to irrigate crops.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on August 4, 2023.