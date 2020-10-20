Solace for solo dwellers as Quebec government says people living alone may have visitors

By Selena Ross

MONTREAL — Quebec's COVID-19 rules around gatherings at home are strict, especially in the province's many regions currently designated as red zones.

No at-home visits are allowed, in fact, in those zones, according to the rules given out so far. People are only allowed to get close to their family or roommates, the people they share a home with.

However, there's an exception, Quebec Premier François Legault clarified in a press conference on Tuesday.

Those who live alone can have visitors over -- just not groups of visitors, he said.

"People who are alone, you have the right to welcome somebody" to your home, Legault said. "Someone can visit you."

He went further than that, asking Quebecers to think of people in their lives who live alone and to make a point of going to see them.

"All Quebecers, I invite you, if you know someone who's alone...visit a person who lives alone," he said.

As for the rules around that, he was vague.

"You have the right -- maybe one at a time, [but] you have the right to go visit somebody who lives alone," he said. "We want to avoid groups."