Some business owners say they can't compete with the CERB

money

Some small business owners are worried they will be short-staffed as the economy slowly reopens because it will be hard to get employees to come back to work.

“I feel like we could be stuck between a rock and a hard place.” Says Matthew Pero, who owns two bakeries in the Montreal area.

Pero says he’s already starting to feel he won’t be able to convince some staff members to come back to work when they are already sitting at home collecting $2000 per month.

“We are already starting to get busier with summer on the way.” He adds.

“With all the extra safety precautions we are taking, it is making us busier in the store because we are using staff for things we never had to think about before.

Pero says safety is his number one priority and says he and his father have gone above and beyond to protect staff and customers.

“The health and safety of my staff is my responsibility. If something were to happen I would feel responsible.”

Pero says he believes he and his father are fair bosses, and says at some point he would like to offer employees some kind of bonus for working during these times, but worries he won’t be able to compete with free money.

