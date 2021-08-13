Some hotel employees in the Montreal and Quebec City areas begin strike

Members of a large union group who work in some hotels in the Montreal and Quebec City areas began their first day of strikes on Friday as part of the renegotiation of their working conditions.

At 9 a.m., employees at the Hilton Laval went on strike, followed by those at the Delta Quebec at 10 a.m.

There are 26 unions participating in the coordinated negotiation of the hotel sector within the Fédération du commerce de la CSN. The union group is warning that other strike days could take place soon in Quebec.

The union said the goal of the walkouts is to speed up the negotiation of respective collective agreements, which have been expired for more than a year.

Michel Valiquette, treasurer and head of the Tourism sector of the Fédération du commerce, notes a lack of willingness on the part of employers to accept what he describes as compromises at all negotiating tables. He says that hoteliers are publicly criticizing the shortage of qualified and experienced workers in the sector.

Valiquette is urging employers to understand that these employees are a scarce commodity and that improving working conditions is the only way to keep them.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 13, 2021.