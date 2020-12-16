Some minor hockey associations in cash crunch as some parents clamour for refunds for aborted season

Some West Island minor hockey parents are wondering if they'll ever see any refunds for the season that's been pretty much cancelled due to the pandemic.

Some parents told yourstory@cjad.com that even if they resume the season in a few months, either they don't want to go back or their children will be playing other sports by then so they want a refund for the registration - that could be as much as $450 minus fees. Parents said the season amounted to about a month of play with no teams made or drafted.

Minor hockey associations such as the one in Pierrefonds said they're waiting on further directives from organizations in charge such as Hockey Quebec and Hockey Canada.

The Pierrefonds association told CJAD 800 in a statement that they'd like to issue refunds before the holidays but doing so could put them at risk of bankruptcy. It said when they get "definitive direction from all the agencies for which we remain financially responsible, we will be able to calculate the appropriate refunds at that time."

"If they're waiting for a signal to say the season is cancelled, well, we can't really do that because there's hockey being played right now in some areas of the province," said Paul Ménard, executive director of Hockey Quebec.

"If the government says that in February we could resume playing hockey, our mandate as a federation is to make sure there's hockey being played. We are not going to come out and say we are cancelling the 2020-2021 season."

Ménard said they are also waiting on Hockey Canada about what is happening with their share of fees. Meetings are being held over the next couple of days. Hockey Canada has not yet responded to CJAD 800's request for comment.