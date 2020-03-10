Some Montreal-area schools closed due to inclement weather

Some school boards in the Greater Montreal area have closed their establishments due to the icy overnight weather.

Check the list below for a list of which schools are open and closed:

CLOSED

Riverside School Board has closed the schools in its Sorel sector (Harold Sheppard School zone), including daycare services and activities.

The board adds there will be no transportation available to the schools that are open, including to Heritage Regional High School, schools offering special programs (such as SAIL, BOOST, LINKS, etc.) private schools and specialized schools in Montreal.

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board (SWLSB) has closed Joliette Elementary School, Joliette High School and Rawdon Elementary School, including the daycares. All other schools and centres are open.

The Commission scolaire des Samares in the Lanaudière region has closed all its schools and its administrative centre due to difficult road conditions. So far, evening courses, adult education and vocational training classes are still on.

Académie Antoine-Manseau in Joliette is closed.

Collège Champagneur in Rawdon is closed.

Collège Esther-Blondin is closed, including extracurriculars. The board notes that activities planned this evening at the sports pavilion are still on.

École Les Mélèzes in Joliette is closed. However, daycare services will be provided between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as for students enrolled in the "Forfait tempêtes."

École Marie-Anne in Rawdon is closed.

OPEN

The Eastern Townships School Board (ETSB) is open.

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is open.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) is open.

The New Frontiers School Board (NFSB) is open.

The Commission scolaire des Affluents in the Lanaudière region is open. However, the school board warns that buses may be late.

The Commission scolaire de Laval is open, as well as its daycares, though buses may be delayed.

The Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys is open.

The Commission scolaire Marie-Victorin is open.

The Commission scolaire de Montréal is open.

The Commission scolaire des Patriotes is open.

The Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île is open.