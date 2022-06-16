iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Some Montreal moving companies facing 'real labour crunch' as July 1 nears

image.jpg

Relocating is always tricky this time of year for Montrealers, but with rising rent and a labour shortage, this season is especially tough.

Meldrum the Mover, a moving company in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, says business has only gotten busier during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a boom in the real estate market.

But while demand is high, the supply of workers is not.

"There is a real labour crunch," said Paul Filgiano, the company's owner. "It makes it a little more challenging to get the qualified movers and people in place, so the availability of services has been limited."

He said the rising fuel costs also mean higher moving costs for consumers, who are already facing skyrocketing rents.

Catherine Marcox, community organizer for housing advocacy group RAPSIM, says a lack of affordable housing and the rising cost of living has been particularly challenging for vulnerable groups.

"It is really difficult for people with low income or in poverty to find affordable, truly affordable, housing," she said.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in Montreal currently sits at around $1,400.

The city is offering emergency assistance to people priced out of their homes come July 1. Last moving day, almost 400 households needed the temporary help.

But outreach workers say the city's criteria are too restrictive, and what's really needed is more funding from the province.

"The government of Quebec must act proactively and invest massively in social housing," said Marcox.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*