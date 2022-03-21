Some Montreal universities will continue to require masks after province lifts mandate

Although the Quebec government plans to remove mask mandates by April, some Montreal universities will continue to enforce them, at least temporarily.

Concordia University says masks will be required throughout the rest of the winter 2022 semester, as well as the during exams.

"A mask is also required in common areas where two meter distancing can't be maintained, for example in hallways and elevators," university spokesperson Fiona Downey told CTV News.

McGill will employ a similar policy.

"After living with restrictions for more than two years, it may take time for some of us to adjust to these changes. As a result, we have made the decision to keep most of our COVID-related measures in place for the rest of the Winter 2022 term," said spokesperson Shirley Cardenas, adding that these measures include masks.

McGill did not specify whether masks will be required during the exam period.

The Universite de Montreal said it has not yet made a decision regarding mask requirements but will update its staff and students accordingly.

"Our COVID committee is analyzing the issue," said spokesperson Genevieve O’Meara.

The semester will finish in mid-April, around the same time provincial mask requirements are expected to end — although the province says that day could come earlier, depending on the epidemiological situation.

Quebec reported a slight bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, with 59 new admissions and 46 discharges.

The number of people in intensive care rose to 48, an increase of three.