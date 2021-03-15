Some Montrealers refusing AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, officials confirm

By Joe Lofaro

MONTREAL — Some residents in Montreal have refused the newly approved AstraZenea vaccine when showing up to their appointment, as fears grow about the vaccine's potential side effects.

The Montreal North health authority reported that 8 per cent of eligible people declined the vaccine on Saturday once they found out they were set to receive the AstraZeneca shot.

"Because of the negative publicity surrounding this vaccine, we have indeed had to reassure some people," wrote the health authority's spokesperson, Emilie Jacob, in an email to CTV Montreal.

"We are taking the time to provide them with valid information about this vaccine so that they can make an informed decision."

Multiple European countries have temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over reports that the vaccine, or at least a particular batch of it, may cause blood clots in patients.

There have been no reports of blood clots in patients in Canada.

Other centres in Montreal are seeing people decline the vaccine as well. The Centre West health authority, which runs the Decarie Square mass vaccination clinic, said "some individuals" also refused it over the weekend, but it did not provide more details.

Carl Theriault, a spokesperson for CIUSSS West Central Montreal, said the vaccine is safe for use.

"It is important to remember that this vaccine was approved by Health Canada," he wrote in a statement to CTV Montreal. "Like the other vaccines, this one prevents the severe form of COVID-19."

Sheldon Ashley declined the shot on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium clinic once he was told he would be getting the AstraZeneca vaccine. He told CTV he already had concerns about getting the shot since it was initially not recommended for people over 65. He turned 65 last week.

After seeing some of the reports from Europe, he said he didn't want to take a chance.

"It just scared me a little bit," he said Monday. "I just walked out. I just said 'sorry' and walked out, came home, and booked another appointment."

He said the next spot he could find available was for March 29 at another vaccination clinic, but the delay is worth it to him.

"I don't have any regrets for refusing it," he said. "I don't want to take that vaccine at all."

Health Canada told Global News on Sunday that Canada has not received any AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that were part of the batch under investigation for blood clots.

Ireland temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday following a report from Norway of patients developing blood clots post-inoculation.

A day earlier, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said there were four new cases of serious blood clotting in adults after taking the vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency said that, as of 10 March, there were just 30 reports of clots among almost 5 million people given the vaccine across Europe.

AstraZeneca on Sunday said it had conducted a review of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

The review covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and United Kingdom.

"A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," the company statement said.

-- With files from CTV Montreal's Kelly Greig and Reuters.