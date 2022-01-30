Some of Quebec's COVID-19 measures are being lifted on Monday
Starting Monday, certain freedoms are back in Quebec including the reopening of restaurant dining rooms at 50 per cent capacity and the return of youth sports.
The following are the new health measures in place in Quebec:
PRIVATE GATHERINGS
- Occupants of two residences, or maximum four people, can gather at a private residence.
RESTAURANTS
- Dining rooms can accommodate tables of four people, maximum or occupants of two residences.
- Capacity is restricted to 50 per cent.
- Alcohol service is halted at 11 p.m. and restaurants must close by midnight.
- Bars, taverns and casinos are to remain closed until further notice.
SPORTS AND LEISURE
- Under-18 sports are reinstated for practice only and limited to 25 people.
- Concession stands are reopened.
- Chalets and ski resorts can reopen at 50 per cent capacity and with one metre between tables.
- Outdoor sports and recreational activities are permitted without restrictions.
- Sport-etude centres reopened along with training facilities.
LONG-TERM CARE HOMES
- At private care homes (RPAs), a maximum of four visitors per day are permitted and a resident can receive two people at a time.
- At RPA dining rooms, one person can accompany a resident.
- At public care homes (CHSLDs), one person at a time is permitted to visit residents with a maximum of two visitors per day.
The following measures will be modified on Feb. 7:
PLACES OF WORSHIP
- Reopen at 50 per cent capacity with a maximum of 250 people and vaccination proof.
FUNERALS
- Funerals will be permitted with a maximum of 50 people. No vaccine passport is required.
PUBLIC EVENTS
- Interior events at 50 per cent with a maximum of 500 people. Vaccine passport is mandatory.
- Exterior events allowed with a maximum of 1,000 people and mandatory vaccine passport.