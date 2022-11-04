iHeartRadio
Some Quebec colleges say Ottawa denies 80 to 90 per cent of study permits from Africa


A young woman studies at the College de Maisonneuve in Montreal, Sunday, March 13, 2016 (file photo). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Some Quebec junior colleges say 80 to 90 per cent of the international students they've accepted from Africa are being refused study permits by the federal government, jeopardizing their ability to offer programs and raising questions about bias in the immigration system.

One school in eastern Quebec says only two of 19 students from Africa who were accepted to the school and requested permits were able to secure one, while another in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region saw 20 students receive permits out of 139.

Representatives of both colleges say that, in comparison, virtually every student who applies from France is accepted.

The director of international affairs for Quebec's federation of CEGEPs says refusing permits for African students is an issue at all educational levels and in all provinces.

But Francis Brown Mastropaolo says Quebec junior colleges and their prospective students are hit the hardest.

He says rejection rates vary by country, and some of the highest are in French-speaking African countries where Quebec seeks immigrants, such as Algeria and Congo.

He estimates 80 per cent of junior college study permits from French-speaking Africa are rejected by the federal government, compared with 30 to 35 per cent for students from India and 20 per cent from China.

Brown Mastropaolo was one of many experts who testified when the House of Commons committee on citizenship and immigration began studying the issue in February.

The committee produced a report with 35 recommendations, including more transparency on reasons for refusal, regulating recruitment agencies to safeguard against fraud and working with schools and provinces to reduce misunderstandings that can lead to refusals.

It also called on the federal government to clarify the rules to ensure that a student's request isn't jeopardized because they eventually want to settle in Canada.

In a response tabled September 28th, the federal government acknowledged the issues that were raised.

In its 20-page response, the government committed to working with the Quebec government on study permits. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022. 

