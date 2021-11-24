Some Quebec daycare workers to vote on unlimited strike mandate

Some of Quebec's public daycare (CPE) workers are set to vote Wednesday on whether or not they will embark on an indefinite strike.

Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec (FIPEQ-CSQ) President Valérie Grenon states this is a fight "for the future of the network."

There is currently a shortage of educators and a decline in enrolment in early childhood education programs.

Wednesday is the last day of the FIPEQ's current strike mandate.

This afternoon, the union plans to ask members to vote on a mandate for an unlimited strike.

A possible unlimited strike mandate would not necessarily be exercised before the holidays, said Grenon, adding it will depend on how negotiations go.

The FIPEQ is scheduled to meet with government negotiators on Thursday, following an abrupt end to its intense negotiations last Friday.

