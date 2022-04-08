Some Quebec health-care workers still waiting for up to $52,000 in pay equity

Thousands of health-care workers are getting impatient with the ongoing pay equity delays.

Many of them are owed up to $52,000 and their unions are asking for a payment date.

The pay equity adjustments vary by job title and place on the pay scale, among other things.

They affect speech-language pathologists, for example, and other jobs that are predominantly held by women.

Last February, the unions involved estimated that $1.15 billion was owed in pay equity for the 2010 and 2015 complaints.

The unions are still pushing for a payment date.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the QFL, noted that only "a handful of institutions are announcing dates."

APTS (Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux) president Robert Comeau indicated that June has been mentioned by employers.

"The APTS reached an agreement in June 2021, which stipulated that the employer had six months to pay the amounts due, until last January. It is still waiting," said Comeau.

According to APTS calculations, dental hygienists who were at the top of their scale in December 2010, full time, and still employed in 2020, could receive $16,000; speech-language pathologists in the same situation, $52,000; assistant heads of records, $36,000; and dietitian-nutritionists, $35,000.

At the Treasury Board, press secretary Florence Plourde admitted that processing times are longer than expected, but she points out that the Treasury has signed 10 pay equity agreements with 11 union organizations, affecting 100,000 people -- an imposing task.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 8, 2022.