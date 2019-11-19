Some schools are closed due to freezing rain warning

MONTREAL – Several schools are closed after Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for parts of Quebec, including Montreal and the Eastern Townships Tuesday.

The following school boards have cancelled classes:

Eastern Townships School Board: all schools, centres and daycares are closed;

Commission scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs: all courses and transportation are suspended, except the Centre régional intégré de formation (CRIF);

Commission scolaire des Hautes-Rivières: all schools and centres are closed;

Commission scolaire de Saint-Hyacinthe: all establishments are closed;

School Vision St-Jean: the school and daycare are closed;

Cégep Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu: classes are cancelled until midday;

Collège Saint-Maurice;

École Secondaire Saint-Joseph De Saint-Hyacinthe;

La Petite Académie du Boisé: the school and daycare are closed.

Schools with the Riverside School Board, however, are open.

"Given the weather conditions, some delay is expected and we urge you to be extra careful to ensure the safety of your children," the board stated.

About two to five millimetres of freezing rain are expected to fall in the Eastern Townships area, according to Environment Canada.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous,” the weather agency stated.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.