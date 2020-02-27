Some schools closed, buses cancelled due to Montreal snowfall warning
Some schools are closed and buses have been cancelled Thursday morning following a snowfall warning by Environment Canada.
Here is a list of the schools that are closed (it will be updated):
SIR WILFRID LAURIER SCHOOL BOARD
The school board notes that all staff is still expected to report to work and the daycares will be open.
- Arundel Elementary School
- CDC Lachute
- Franklin Hill Elementary School
- Grenville Elementary School
- Joliette Elementary School
- Joliette High School
- Lake of Two Mountains High School
- Laurentia Elementary School
- Laurentian Elementary School
- Laurentian Regional High School
- McCaig Elementary School
- Mountainview Elementary School
- Morin Heights Elementary School
- Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau Elementary School
- Pinewood Elementary School
- Rawdon Elementary School
- Rosemere High School
- Sainte-Agathe Academy
- Sainte-Adele Elementary School
- St-Jude Elementary School
The school board adds its schools in Laval are open, but students and parents should expect some bus delays.
Vanguard School in Saint-Laurent is also closed for the day.
Snow has begun in Montreal. The temperature will drop below zero in the next hour. This means that the snow will accumulate more quickly at this point.
Be careful during your transit. #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/IKpbbvEUN5
Latest Audio
-
Why did The Canadian Transport Agency get hit with over 3000 complaints in the last year alone?
John Lawford, Executive Director and General Counsel of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre
-
What product is the next big thing coming to store aisles?
Mijune Pak, television personality, judge on Top Chef Canada
-
Is grocery shopping a dying practice?
Corey Mintz, food reporter for the Walrus, Eater, and Maclean's