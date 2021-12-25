iHeartRadio
Some snow expected throughout Christmas Day in Montreal

A man walks along a street as light snow falls in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Periods of snow are expected throughout Saturday in Montreal, but be careful on the roads: there's a looming risk of freezing rain in the afternoon. 

A high of minus six could feel quite a bit cooler with the wind chill pulling temperatures to what feels like -8 through the day. 

Snow and freezing drizzle will continue overnight. Wind chills will keep conditions feeling like minus eight.

Clouds are in the forecast for Sunday along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Minus two temperatures will feel like -11 down to -12 as clouds clear overnight. 

A mix of sun and cloud is in store for Monday with a high of minus eight. 

On Tuesday, a high of minus six will give way to -10 overnight with flurries. 

On Wednesday, a high of minus three and cloudiness overnight when temperatures will drop slightly to minus four. 

