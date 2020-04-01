Sophie Brochu becomes first woman to lead Hydro-Quebec

The Quebec government has chosen Sophie Brochu, the former leader of Energir, to replace Eric Martel at the head of Hydro-Quebec.

The appointment of Brochu - whose name has been associated with the Crown corporation more than once in recent weeks - was made Wednesday afternoon.

Brochu becomes the first woman appointed to head the Crown corporation. She takes on her new role on April 6.

""It is with great humility and enthusiasm that I take on the mandate entrusted to me," Brochu said in a statement. "In these times when the concept of public service takes on its full meaning, I join, at Hydro-Québec, thousands of men and women who are passionate about their profession and who are, more than ever, determined to innovate to help their clients, support their communities and participate in Quebec's economic rebound.

"Despite the current adversity, we will continue to support the collective momentum for the planet’s energy transition, which remains a necessity."

Brochu joined Energir in 1997, when the company was known as Gaz Metropolitain. She then assumed the role of vice-president of business development. She then held various positions, ultimately becoming, in 2007, president and chief executive officer.

Quebec did not take long to choose the new head of Hydro-Quebec, following the departure of Martel, after a single mandate, was announced on March 11.

Martel will take control of Bombardier - his former employer - where he will replace the president and chief executive officer Alain Bellemare as of Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020.

- CTV News Montreal contributed to this report