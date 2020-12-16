Sources Boulevard ramp to Highway 20 West reopening



The ramp from Sources Boulevard to Highway 20 West in Pointe Claire is reopening after it was closed over nine months ago as a preventive measure.

Repairs began back in July. The ramp will reopen the night of December 23 into the 24th. There will be no heavy trucks allowed.

Other repairs are scheduled for next month and February including on the beams which will allow Transport Quebec to lift the heavy truck restriction.

In spring, they'll start work on the ramp leading from eastbound Highway 20 to Sources Boulevard.

But it's not the end of closures on the ramp from Sources to Highway 20 West - more work is slated for next fall to install a new waterproofing membrane, a new coating and street lights.