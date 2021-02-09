South African COVID-19 variant arrives in Quebec, with two known cases; province increases tracking

By Selena Ross, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec eased up on COVID-19 restrictions this week -- right as it announced that more variants of the virus have arrived, with two patients infected with the South African variant.

Authorities said in their daily briefing that in this new era, testing is key, and not just in terms of increased DNA sequencing of test samples to track the variants.

Premier François Legault also had a favour to ask: if you start showing signs of COVID-19, head to a testing centre immediately, he said in his daily briefing Tuesday.

"People, on average, wait over two days before they go get tested," said Legault, describing recent Quebec statistics.

"It's much too late," he said. "As soon as you have symptoms, you should go get tested. We have a lot of testing capacity, it doesn't take long, and it doesn't take long, either, to get the results."

SOUTH AFRICAN VARIANT FOUND IN ABITIBI

Quebec's delicate balance right now was made obvious by the news Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda announced: the two South African variant cases were both found in the remote Abitibi region, about a seven-hour drive northwest of Montreal.

He mentioned an outbreak tied to a fast-food restaurant in the region, and one tied to a party, that gave the province the first indication the variant had arrived.

But Abitibi is one of the regions that has had its COVID-19 restrictions most relaxed this week.

As of yesterday, it went back into "orange zone" status, meaning that groups of two adults plus kids now may dine indoors at restaurants, groups of up to eight can do outdoor activities together, and curfew has been pushed back to 9:30 p.m., among other new rules.

Montreal and several other regions remain in "red zone" status, with stricter restrictions.

While referring to "outbreaks," Arruda said that the variant's spread in Abitibi has nonetheless been successfully stemmed.

"The two cases in the Abititi, the two cases of the South African [variant], did not keep transmitting in the Abitibi area, but we had to keep an eye on it," he said.

"We had to remain vigilant."

All the new variants of the virus have greater power to spread. "All evidence suggests that they're more infectious," one expert told CTV News this week.

ONE NEW VARIANT STILL UNIDENTIFIED

Quebec's new updates on the variants come after a couple of weeks with little news.

Provincial authorities had previously announced there had been eight patients infected with COVID-19 variants in the province, all of them infected with the U.K. variant.

Five of those cases were an early cluster, all within one family, that was contained.

Now, two more variants have arrived, with three more people confirmed infected: the two who have the South African strain, and one person infected with a variant that's still under investigation to see exactly what it is, according to public health statistics published Tuesday.

That brings the total number of variant-infected patients in Quebec so far to 11.

Not all COVID-19 samples are tested to see if they're the old variant, or one of the new, more dangerous variants. But Quebec is also ramping up its ability to try to keep track of the variants, said Arruda.

To do that surveillance, a certain percentage of overall samples are randomly, or semi-randomly, selected to have their DNA sequenced, to see which variant of COVID-19 they are.

"We have increased, in Quebec, the capacity to eight per cent of the samples," said Arruda. Then "we will be reaching 10, we believe, then 15" per cent.

That's an achievement compared to the rest of North America, he said. Other Canadian provinces are testing about three per cent of samples to check for variants, while in the U.S. the average is about one per cent.

It should put Quebec in a good position to keep track, he said, especially because the samples are not taken completely and random and "we apply criteria with people who have come back from travelling abroad."

In addition to the three new known cases, there are undoubtedly other patients infected with variants who haven't yet been identified, said Arruda, as is always the case.

"There are always more cases than we can predict," he said, but to him, "the present numbers in Quebec are relatively low" when compared with other provinces with many more variant cases per capita, including Alberta and Ontario.