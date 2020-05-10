iHeartRadio
South shore Cargill plant closing after COVID-19 outbreak

Meat packing (CTV News)

A Cargill meat-processing plant south of Montreal is closing temporarily after at least 64 workers tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second time the company has experienced an outbreak at one of its facilities in Canada.

A spokeswoman for the union representing the workers says the plant in Chambly, Que., will close as of Wednesday so all its workers can be tested.

Roxanne Larouche says 171 workers were sent home last week as a preventative measure, and 30 of them have tested negative.

She says the workplace had implemented safety measures for employees, including installing plexiglass between workers where possible, staggering arrival and departure times and providing masks, visors and safety glasses.

Cargill says the 64 workers represent 13 per cent of the workforce at the plant. The company says three employees have recovered.

A Cargill beef-packing plant in High River, Alta., reopened last Monday after a two-week shutdown.

