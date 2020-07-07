South Shore community to hold mobile testing clinic after COVID-19 outbreak

A community of the South Shore of Montreal will hold a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic in the wake of an outbreak in the region.

A clinic will be held on July 9 at the Roger-Tougas community centre in the city of Mercier.

At least 20 people tested positive for COVID-19 after two house parties on the South Shore over the weekend. As many as 60 young people attended the parties, and several of those partygoers also visited the Mile Public House in Brossard. Monteregie public health officials have urged anyone who attended either of the parties or visited the bar on Saturday night to immediately get tested for the virus.

The increase in cases has led to the temporary closure of some businesses and restaurants in the region.

Due to the possible impact of those weekend events, Mercier city officials asked Monteregie public health to dispatch a mobile screening unit to the area.

"We are very pleased with the rapid response from the public health department and we're offering them all of our logistical support, '' said Mercier Mayor Lise Michaud.



Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube has warned that the province won't hesitate to close down bars if public health measures are not followed.

