South Shore couple brave the heat to make cool glass art

A South Shore couple is braving the heat to spread the word of how cool the art of glass blowing can be.

The art form requires melting down sand at a temperature of 1,100 C, all to produce some amazing shapes and textures. Caroline Ouellette and husband Patrick Primeau have been braving that warmth for over 20 years.

“You can make anything,” said Ouellette. “It’s fascinating.”

Primeau recently showed off her skills on the Netflix reality show ‘Blown Away,’ competing against 10 other glass blowers, all working to create unique designs based on particular themes.

“I mainly did it for the challenge,” he said. “Just to get out of my comfort zone.”

While the top prize was an artist residency at the Corning Museum of Glass, Primeau ultimately came in fourth place.

“It was tough for me to hear because I was really happy with the work,” he said.

“Bummer! I was disappointed, especially because I thought that piece was especially spectacular,” added Ouellette.

With television stardom in the past, the couple are busy filling holiday orders ranging from household objects to glass sculptures.

“With glass, you never stop learning, it’s never ending,” said Ouellette.