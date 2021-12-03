iHeartRadio
South Shore drivers heading to Montreal, take note: La Fontaine Tunnel is not the way to go

Those heading into Montreal from the South Shore should know that there will be work in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel as well as the Highways 20 and 30 interchange this weekend.

It would be wise to avoid these and other reasons below where roadwork is scheduled.

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

Northbound

From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 North between exit 90 (R-132, A-30, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 West and the Notre-Dame East / Curatteau entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 11:30 p.m. on Friday:

On the South Shore

  • The Route 132 East and West ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 North.
  • The east and west entrances to Marie-Victorin Blvd.
  • The Île-Charron Street entrance. (Access to Île Charron remains open and channelled via the east and west entrances of Marie-Victorin Boulevard.)

HIGHWAY 20 / HIGHWAY 30 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • In Boucherville, the Highway 20 East ramp to Highway 30 West / Vaudreuil-Dorion

OTHER WORK

  • Between Montreal and Brossard, at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge towards the South Shore (A-10 East, A-15 South), two of three lanes will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • In Montreal, two lanes will be closed on Papineau Ave. southbound between Sherbrooke and Ontario streets, from Friday at 9:30 a.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page. 

