iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

South Shore high school closed for 2nd time in a week after weapon reported in locker


Magdeleine School in La Prairie. (Credit: Google Maps)

La Magdeleine school in La Prarie, on Montreal's South Shore, has been closed following a report of a weapon in a student's locker.

Police are currently investigating the matter, according to a press release from the Grandes Seigneuries school service centre.

The same high school was evacuated last Thursday after a threat was made against it on social media. Students returned to school later that same day when it was deemed safe by authorities.

The press release did not indicate whether the events are connected.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*