South Shore high school latest in Montreal region to protest back-to-class order

image.jpg

Students and staff at Heritage Regional High School on Montreal's South Shore are joining the chorus of voices protesting the Quebec government's decision to restart all high school classes for all students.

Desreen Howell is a Heritage student and said students have received the support of parents and teachers and the St. Hubert students will walk out Wednesday at 2:35 p.m.

"We don't feel comfortable coming to school full time during the third wave," said Howell.

Howell said students being in a room with about 30 other classmates was already causing discomfort.

A handful of students at Westmount High School walked out Tuesday with messages duct taped to their chests protesting being forced back to class.

Students at Centennial Academy also protested Tuesday.

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) and Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board in the Greater Montreal area put out statements this week that they would be continuing a hynrid system of online classes and in-person learning for the time being.

